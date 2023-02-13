Memorial keeping face mask policy in effect
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center says its current universal masking policy remains in effect. It directs all personnel and visitors to wear masks in patient care areas and in public hallways where patients or visitors may be present.
Despite the state's recent masking mandate decision, NFMMC will continue to follow current CDC guidelines. This includes masking in health care facilities in counties experiencing high Covid community transmission levels, which Memorial says is currently the case for Niagara County and large areas of Western New York.
NFMCC will monitor local Covid transmission levels weekly to reevaluate further changes to its masking policy.
Aquarium exhibit awarded $100K from National Grid
National Grid is providing $100,000 to support the Aquarium of Niagara’s Great Lakes 360 project, which will add 15 new Great Lakes-focused exhibits and expand the facility's campus. Construction is now underway at the former Niagara Gorge Discovery Center and anticipated to be completed in 2024.
The donation was made possible by way of a grant through Project C, National Grid’s commitment to support people and communities across New York with sustainability programs, neighborhood development projects, grants and more. The $100,000 being provided to the Aquarium of Niagara represents the largest Project C grant awarded by National Grid in Western New York since the initiative was launched in 2021.
