American Legion officials visiting Niagara County
The Niagara County American Legion Family will host a joint visitation by Department Commander David R. Riley, Jr., President Nancy Babis and Detachment Commander Timothy Van Patten II on Thursday. As part of the visit, a dinner will be held at the Wheatfield Post #1451 in Sanborn.
During his one-year term, Department Commander Riley of Rome visits counties all around the state to share the American Legion message of veteran advocacy and community involvement.
Babis is a 62-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary B. Leo Dolan Unit # 410 in Lockport, is eligible through the service of both her mother Joyce, a U.S Cost Guard veteran, and her father Ralph a U.S. Navy veteran both from WWII. Nancy’s husband John was a Navy veteran serving in the Viet Nam era.
She has served on the City of Lockport Zoning Board for seven years. In 2016 Nancy received the prestigious YWCA Niagara Award in Management for her leadership in the health care field. She was an employee of Lockport Rehab and Health Care Center for over 30 years Nancy has been their director of nursing for the past 20 years.
The American Legion is the nation’s largest veterans’ organization, established in 1919 to represent veterans and to promote patriotism and citizenship in America. Membership is open to men and women who served in the armed forces during a time of conflict. For more information on how you could become a member contact an American Legion post near you or go to www.legion.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.