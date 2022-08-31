County Covid cases steady
New cases of COVID-19 stayed steady over the past week, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.
From Aug. 24 through Tuesday, there were 243 new Covid cases reported in the county. It’s a very slight increase from the 234 new cases reported the week prior.
In addition, county officials reported one more Covid-related death. Since March 2020, 601 Niagara County residents have died due to the pandemic.
The percentage of available hospital beds in the county has also remained steady the past few weeks.
Labor Day parade participants sought
The Youngstown Lions Club invites all individuals born with Down Syndrome and their parents or caregivers, to walk or ride in the parade this Monday which begins at noon. The Youngstown Lion’s Club and the Down Syndrome Association of Niagara work to raise positive awareness about Down Syndrome and facilitate meaningful participation in the community.
Those coming out to participate in the parade are asked to wear royal blue shirts with yellow. If unable to walk the short route down Main Street, beginning at Fort Niagara’s south entrance, a Discover Niagara Shuttle will follow and transport those taking part in the parade.
Organizers say there is a lot of candy to be thrown and the Lion’s Club needs your help.
More information will be posted closer to the event date on Family and Friends Down Syndrome Association of Niagara Inc. Facebook page.
ILNC quilt raffle in progress
Independent Living of Niagara County, 746 Portage Road, is hosting a quilt raffle as a fundraiser. The quilter is Diane Lanzo, the mother of prior agency director Sarah Lanzo. The quilt can be inspected at ILNC’s office during business hours (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online at www.ILNC.org.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at the website, too; the cost is $2 per ticket or $10 for six tickets. The drawing will be held on Sept. 30. ILNC is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies that offer self-help services to individuals with disabilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.