Wilson Lions Club planning arts and crafts festival
The Wilson Lions Club is currently in the process of planning out its second annual Arts and Crafts festival.
The festival will be held on July 29 and 30 on the Wilson Historical Society & Museum Grounds at 641 Lake St. Last year’s festival, the Lions Club’s first, had at least 25 vendors selling woodworks, metal works, and photographs
Western New York artists and crafters are urged to reserve before April 30th in order to receive their discount. More information and registration can be found at wilsonartfestival.org.
Fashion Outlets celebrating Earth Day
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is hosting an Earth Day event, Saturday, April 22 from noon to 2 p.m., in the area between the Vans and Brooks Brothers stores. The multi-faceted event is free and open to the public.
Visit the Earth Day Pledge Wall to pledge to always use a reusable bag when shopping. Guests who pledge will receive a reusable shopping bag, while supplies last. For every pledge, a tree will be planted with the non-profit organization One Tree Planted, to help with reforestation and urban shade projects in the United States.
Guests are encouraged to bring donations of new or slightly used jeans and clothing that day to benefit Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier.
National Grid will also be on hand with giveaways and information on the Electronic Vehicle Charging Stations outside Entrance 5. In addition, cans and bottles will be collected to support “Empties for Empower,” a job training and readiness program for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Other festivities include DJ music, flower seed packet giveaways for children (while supplies last) and the completion of a new window mural “It’s Easy to Be Green,” by local artist Ali Price.
For more information visit FashionOutletsNiagara.com/EarthMonth.
