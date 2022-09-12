Rabid raccoon reported in Royalton; free rabies clinic Saturday
The Niagara County Department of Health has been notified that a roadkill raccoon specimen submitted for rabies analysis for surveillance purposes was confirmed to be rabid. The animal was collected on Griswold Street, Town of Royalton and reported positive for rabies on Thursday.
The United States Department of Agriculture-Wildlife Services periodically tests deceased rabies vector animals (raccoons, skunks, fox) for rabies as part of a statewide surveillance initiative. There were no known human or pet contacts with this animal.
In related news, the Niagara County health department is conducting a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Town of Lockport Highway Garage, 6560 Dysinger Road. Advance registration is required.
To register and select an appointment slot, go to www.niagaracounty.com/health and click on the "Rabies Information" icon, or call 716-439-7444. Appointment slots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.
Prepare Niagara app remains available
September is National Preparedness Month and in recognition, Niagara County is reminding residents about the Prepare Niagara smartphone app.
The app, released last year, is designed to assist individual-level emergency planning and the exchange of information in an emergency. Users can submit damage reports, view evacuation procedures, receive push notifications, view shelter locations, connect to county Emergency Services' social media platforms and review emergency plans and checklists to prepare their own plans.
“It is imperative for us to be able to reach out to the community quickly in the event of any type of emergency situation,” Jonathan Schultz, director of Emergency Services. “The Prepare Niagara app allows us to do that plus provides several other features that can aid in emergency planning and post-event response.”
The app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Niagara County Emergency, NY" or going to https://apps.myocv.com/share/a58414094.
