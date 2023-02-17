Freshwater fishing’s free this weekend
Today and Sunday are Free Freshwater Fishing days in New York state.
On free fishing days, both New York residents and non-residents may fish fresh waters without a fishing license. All other fishing regulations remain in effect. The state Department of Environmental Conservation’s HuntFishNY smartphone app has a “Tackle Box” feature that provides information on fishing regulations, boating access and stocking information.
More information about freshwater fishing is available at: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/fishing.html .
Four more free fishing days are scheduled later this year — June 24-June 25, Sept. 23 and Nov. 11 — to encourage outdoor activity that contributes to the economy and helps support fish and wildlife conservation.
Gasport donkey rescue documentary airing today
A documentary featuring a Gasport animal rescue farm, produced by former Niagara Gazette journalist Michele DeLuca, will air on WNED PBS Buffalo/Toronto-Channel 17 at 5:30 p.m. today.
The documentary, “Jackass Love,” showcases the effort of Whispering River Animal Rescue to purchase donkeys from “Kill Farms” where they are sent after being purchased at equine auctions and held under miserable and unregulated conditions before being inhumanely shipped to Mexico for butchering, their meat sent to countries that still consume donkey meat.
For more information about Whispering River Animal Rescue, visit Facebook or www.whisperingriverrescue.com.
It will also air at 1:30 a.m. March 15, and be available for viewing on demand at WNED PBS Buffalo/Toronto-Channel 17 after its debut airing on Saturday.
Bilingual businesses classes
Registration is open for Ibero Business Center’s spring program. Business startup classes will be held online Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 2 through April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. There are both English and Spanish options for listening.
Anyone interested in starting or growing a business is invited to enroll. Topics will include how to legally set up your business, marketing, insurance, pricing, identifying capital, and other aspects of running a business. Participants will be guided through the basics of a business plan and earn a certificate upon completion. The program will end with a Pitch Competition, where entrepreneurs can compete for prizes of $1,000 each.
For more information and to register, visit www.iberobusinesscenter.org or call 716-418-4782. Ibero Business Center is supported in part by Empire State Development.
Bible-based trauma healing
Raymond Community Church, 6597 Rapids Road, Lockport, will host “Suicide Loss Survivors’ HOPE” at 6 p.m. Tuesdays beginning March 7. The facilitators are trained in Bible-based trauma healing. Using applied scripture and best mental health principals, the group is designed as a “safe space” for members to learn about trauma and its effects, explore loss, release emotional pain that has been carried and build resilience for the future. Space is limited; interested persons are asked to register by Feb. 21. Send an email to Nancy Socha at WINBusiness@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.