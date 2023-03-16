Council of Older Adults spring conference coming up
The Council for Older Adults in Niagara County’s annual Spring Conference, Luncheon & Resource Fair will take place April 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Antonio’s Banquet & Conference Center, 7708 Niagara Falls Blvd. The conference theme is “2023-The Year of Me!” and speakers will focus on ways in which older adults can become healthier, safer, happier and more independent.
The speakers include:
• Elder law attorney Gary Billingsley, who will discuss the importance of having a will, power of attorney, health care proxy and other legal documents.
• Pharmacist Julie Tyczynski, who will talk about “polypharmacy,” the use of multiple drugs or more drugs than are medically necessary, and the adherence problems experienced by older patients, particularly those not residing in a nursing home.
• Michael Formanowicz, AAA manager of driver training, who will speak about issues that affect senior drivers.
• Keynote speaker Amy Beth Taublieb, licensed psychologist with more than 25 years of private practice experience in Western New York. Frequently cited by various national and local publications, she’s a frequent guest at A.M. Buffalo and other local news forums. She’s the author of four books, her most recent one published in 2017.
A health resource fair will feature more than 20 vendors offering information and giveaways, and the county health department will offer health screenings.
The conference is open to all Niagara County residents aged 55 years and older. The registration fee is $25 per person. A continental breakfast and lunch are included. Reservations must be made by April 17; call 716-285-8224, extension 215.
Buttigieg to visit Buffalo
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is joining federal, state and local leaders in Buffalo today to celebrate a $55 million grant, made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to cap parts of the Kensington Expressway/Route 33. Community groups have advocated for covering the expressway and restoring elements of the historic Humboldt Parkway design since the late 1980s, and the funding now from the Biden-Harris Administration will help deliver the project.
Buttigieg will host a news conference at the Buffalo Museum of Science at 9 a.m. alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Congressman Brian Higgins and Mayor Byron Brown to highlight the historic grant and how it will reconnect residents on the East Side of Buffalo to jobs and opportunities with better infrastructure.
The $55 million grant for the Kensington Parkway Project will help the New York State DOT cap approximately 4,100 feet of the Expressway to provide continuous greenspace and reestablish community character and cohesiveness. The new tunnel will reconnect several east-west roads that were severed by the freeway’s construction and improve east-west connections with safe crossing options.
While in Buffalo, Buttigieg will also meet with community members and leaders who have been advocating for this project for decades.
