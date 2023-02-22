Memorial hosting Black History celebration
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will mark Black History Month with its annual celebration at 2:30 p.m. today in its auditorium.
The event is open to the public and will feature live entertainment, refreshments, vendors and guest speakers including Niagara Falls actress, recording artist and motivational speaker Marsha McWilson. Photo opportunities will be provided for media attendees.
NFMMC's annual Black History Month celebration is intended to recognize African Americans' achievements, rich culture, history, and contributions to the medical and health care fields.
Details released on bomb scare at Amtrak station
US Customs and Border Protection has reported that a passenger train arriving from Canada was delayed at the Niagara Falls station about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday due to the investigation of a potential explosive device.
During an inspection for entry into the U.S., a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office explosive detection canine alerted to a passenger’s suitcase for the possible presence of explosives. Precautions were immediately taken, evacuating the area and rerouting vehicle traffic away from the building.
Explosive experts arrived at the train station, utilizing robotic technology to inspect the suitcase of concern and determined there was no risk posed, concluding it was a false alert. The all clear was given at approximately 2:35 p.m.
The incident lasted approximately three hours from when the explosive detection dog alerted to the suitcase to when the all clear was given; business as usual resumed and the roads were reopened by Niagara Falls Police.
