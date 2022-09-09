Falls firefighters to hose 9/11 tribute Sunday
Sunday, Sept. 11 will mark the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the United States in which 343 New York City firefighters, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers made the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of their duties. A ceremony will be held Sunday at Memorial Park on Royal Avenue with all available on- and off-duty Niagara Falls Fire Department members and citizens in attendance will follow the guidelines listed below that were established by the IAFC in specifically remembering those members of FDNY who were lost in the collapse of the World Trade Center.
• 9:58 a.m. — All available fire department, police personnel, city employees and citizens assemble at Fire House 8’s Memorial Park on Royal Avenue and Hyde Park Blvd.
When assembled, maintain silence.
• 9:59 a.m. – Time of the South Tower Collapse
The city's Central Alarm Dispatch center will make the following announcement over the radio system:
“The time is 9:59 a.m., 21 years ago at this very moment brother and sister firefighters of the Fire Department of New York City, Members of the Police Department of New York City and Port Authority Police of New York City valiantly gave their lives while performing their duties in the South Tower of the World Trade Center. The City of Niagara Falls Fire Department joins with firefighters and police officers across the world in remembering the heroic sacrifice made by those 343 firefighters and 60 police officers 20 years ago today.”
• 10:00 a.m. – One minute of complete silence
• 10:01 a.m. - Immediately following this tribute there will be a ceremony at Fire House 8’s Memorial Park on Royal Avenue and Hyde Park Blvd. Honor Guard from the Fire and Police Departments will be in attendance. Mayor Robert Restaino, Fire Chief Joe Pedulla and Police Chief John Faso will speak honoring the brave men and women of 9/11.
The public is encouraged and welcome to attend this tribute and ceremony.
