Porter, Youngstown GOP caucusing
The Town of Porter/Village of Youngstown Republican Committee will be holding its caucus for this year’s Youngstown elections next week.
The caucus will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on March 24 at the village’s Red Brick Building gymnasium at 240 Lockport Road. The election will be to fill a vacant village board of trustees seat.
Tuscarora beadwork class open
Rosemary Hill will lead a Tuscarora raised bead workshop at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Hill, a master bead worker who preserves, collects and interprets historic Tuscarora beadwork patterns, will share the history and techniques of such beadwork and teach participants how to create raised beadwork over a quahog shell (wampum).
The workshop is open to all interested individuals aged 12 years and older. The fee, $60, includes all craft materials, and tools are available for loan. Scholarships are available through the New York State Council on the Arts. To register, go to: thenacc.org.
CORRECTION
In the story “Local projects in Niagara Falls State Park, Artpark well represented in state budget” which published on Saturday, it incorrectly stated which stage at Artpark was listed to receive funds in the state budget.
The Artpark Amphitheater would receive $1 million in the state budget for improvements.
