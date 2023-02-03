Filmmaker to screen documentary at NCCC
Independent filmmaker, John D. Scott, will screen his 2021 documentary, "Elizabeth Bishop and The Art of Losing" at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the NCCC Arts and Media Theatre, 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd., Sanborn. The event is a part of the college’s year-long 60th celebration. The public is welcome to attend. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.
The film explores the creative process of one of America’s greatest 20th century poets, Elizabeth Bishop. Scott structures the montage of animation, re-enactments of key moments in Bishop’s life, as well as audio recordings and film footage to suggest that a series of losses prepared her to write one of her most famous pieces, “One Art.”
NCCC professor and program coordinator, Ian Stapley said, “This film gives the viewer one clear glimpse into the demanding creative process that leads to the making of poetry.”
Jean Linn, chair of the Henrietta G. Lewis Library, adds that this special feature “Shows NCCC’s commitment to the arts and the community.”
For more information, visit www.niagaracc.suny.edu.
Construction vendors sought
Niagara Community Action Program, Inc., is seeking licensed, insured minority-, women- and veteran-owned business vendors to bid on general needs such as supplies, heating, cooling, plumbing, electrical, carpentry work and the like, for its Rural Preservation Program. For an application or more information, call 716-285-9681, extension 103.
