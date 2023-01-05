Cycle the Erie Canal registration open
Parks & Trails New York’s 25th annual Cycle the Erie Canal tour, an eight-day, 400-mile recreational bicycle tour from Buffalo to Albany, is scheduled for July 9-16.
There is also an option to ride only the first four days from Buffalo to Syracuse.
Cycle the Erie Canal participants will cycle through historic canal villages and discover the small-town charm of upstate New York.
Along the way, canal historians and local experts will introduce riders to the people, places, and things that make the Erie Canal so important to the history of New York and the nation.
Cyclists will pedal between 40 and 60 miles per day, and visit some of upstate New York’s most iconic attractions, such as the Women’s Rights National Historic Park in Seneca Falls, and Fort Stanwix in Rome, a full-scale fort recreation from the French and Indian War.
Registration for Cycle the Erie Canal includes camping accommodations each evening with restrooms and showers; eight hearty breakfasts and six delicious dinners; two refreshment stops daily stocked with fruit, snacks and beverages; SAG support and baggage transport; daily cue sheets and marked routes; entertainment and historic presentations every evening; and guided tours of the canal, historic sites, museums, and other attractions.
Shuttles will be available at the beginning and the end of the ride to transport riders and their bicycles for an additional fee.
A four-day option is available, with its own optional shuttle .
The registration fee for the full tour is $1,075 for adults and $580 for youths ages 6-17, and $750 for non-cycling participants.
For more information on Cycle the Erie Canal, visit www.ptny.org/canaltour, email eriecanaltour@ptny.org or call 518- 434-1583.
