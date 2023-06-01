Air quality advisory issued
An Air Quality Health Advisory has been issued for for the Western New York region from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today.
The pollutant of concern is ozone. Summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog. Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the northeast. This surface pollutant should not be confused with the protective layer of ozone in the upper atmosphere.
Wheatfield fire investigated
The Niagara County Origin and Cause Team is looking into a Wednesday night fire at Voss Manufacturing on Lockport Road in Wheatfield.
A Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol first spotted an outbuilding on fire about 8:15 p.m. After alerting dispatchers, responding deputies used fire extinguishers to try and knock down the fire. It was eventually extinguished by members of the Bergholz and Sanborn volunteer fire companies.
No injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause is underway.
CORRECTION
Information in Wednesday's "Lawsuit seeks millions from Western Regional OTB officials" contained an inaccuracy. A federal court issued summonses to OTB board directors, not subpoenas. Both a summons and a subpoena are demands from the court. A summons requires its recipient to appear in court and answer a claim. A subpoena requires a person to provide evidence germane to the case, which can include appearing before the court.
