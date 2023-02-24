County cargo trailer transferred
With the Niagara County Legislature’s approval this week, the county is transferring a cargo trailer to the Town of Niagara Active Hose Fire Company.
The 2010 Sure Trac Cargo Trailer was previously used by the county Department of Emergency Services. After updating equipment, the department declared the Sure Trac as surplus, around the same time that Niagara Active Hose was searching for a cargo trailer to haul heavy equipment during emergency situations, according to legislator Chris Robins.
The vote to transfer the property was unanimous.
Country folk performance
SANBORN — Country folk music by Roy Stayner and band is the Sanborn Area Historical Society’s February special program, taking place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the SAHS Farm Museum, 2660 Saunders Settlement Road. All are welcome. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.
History center hiring interns
The Niagara County Historical Society is accepting applications from college students for summer 2023 internships funded through the Grigg Lewis Foundation’s 2023 Workership Program. An office/museum assistant and a registrar/curatorial assistant will be employed five days per week, including alternate Saturdays, from mid-May through mid-August.
Eligible applicants are current college students residing in eastern Niagara County or attending Niagara County Community College or Niagara University.
Applications are due March 18. For an application form and position descriptions, email melissa@niagarahistory.org or call 716-434-7433.
NA meetings available
Narcotics Anonymous is hosting support meetings locally. Meetings are open to anyone who wants to attend, especially those who are battling addiction.
The current meeting schedule is listed here.
SUNDAY: 3 p.m., Easy Does It, Newfane Methodist Church, 2699 Main St.; 7:30 p.m., Moment of Clarity, 185 Locust St., Lockport (enter off Mack Alley and park in back lot).
MONDAY: 10 a.m., Steps to Freedom, 81 Walnut St., Lockport; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 265 Falconer St., North Tonawanda; 7 p.m., Recovery Here & Now, 81 Walnut St., Lockport.
TUESDAY: 10:05 a.m., Principals Before Personalities, 75 East Ave., Lockport; 7 p.m., Desperately Seeking Solutions, Lockview Plaza, 41 Main St., Lockport.
WEDNESDAY: 1 p.m., A New Way To Live, 33 Ontario St., Lockport; 7 p.m., Complete Defeat, 7720 Goodrich Road, Clarence; 7 p.m., Gratitude Speaks, 32 W. High St., Lockport.
THURSDAY: 10 a.m., Plain and Simple, 81 Walnut St., Lockport; 7 p.m., Recovery How and Why, 265 Falconer St., North Tonawanda; 7 p.m., Show Up To Grow Up, 555 Davison Road, Lockport.
FRIDAY: 10 a.m., Living Clean, 81 Walnut St., Lockport; 1 p.m., A New Way To Live, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
SATURDAY: 11 a.m., No Matter What, 81 Walnut St., Lockport.
The Niagara Orleans Area NA Helpline number is 716-478-6992.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.