Towed vehicle info in the Falls
For those that have had a vehicle towed during the storm in the Falls, the number for information is 716-286-4711. For those who had an abandoned vehicle removed in any other municipality, contact the local government in that community for information on retrieving your vehicle.
Coffee with Chris and Sen. Ortt
State Sen. Rob Ortt will join County Legislator Chris Voccio at Coffee with Chris on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m.
“Senator Ortt, who also serves as the Senate’s minority leader, will have a unique insight into what’s happening in Albany,” Voccio said. Coffee with Chris is held at Cristoforo Colombo Society at 2223 Pine Ave. Voccio brings Tim Hortons coffee.
No reservations needed. For more information, call 716-696-0086.
Aquarium hosting activities this week
The Aquarium of Niagara is offering festive, family-friendly post-holiday activities this week.
All activities are included with general admission, and visitors who donate a new winter weather accessory to help Western New Yorkers in need can save $5 off regular admission prices.
Special Activities Include: Festive themed animal feedings, presentations, and shows; Snowshoeing & winter birding demonstrations; Arts-and-crafts; Special guests from noon — 3 p.m. daily.
Today: Airbrush Tattoos
Friday: Performers Richie Derwald & Nels Ross
Saturday: Meet & Greet with the Snow Queen, Snow Princess, and Reindeer Prince from Disney’s Frozen
A special “Noon Year’s Eve” sea lion high ball demonstration at noon on Saturday, Dec. 31.
The aquarium is staying open an extra hour for the duration of the celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.