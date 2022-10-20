County sets dates for Medicare meetings
The Niagara County Office for the Aging will host a series of community meetings on Medicare choices for seniors in 2023 as well as other healthcare program options.
The annual Medicare enrollment period runs through Dec. 7.
“There are of many choices for seniors, there can be program changes from year to year, and, quite frankly, it can get overwhelmingly very quickly,” Office for the Aging Director Darlene DiCarlo said.
The meetings will include discussions on Medicare Part D, NYS EPIC and the “Extra Help” Low Income Subsidy Program.
Meetings will be held: on Oct. 25, at the Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 Lower River Road, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Nov. 2, at the John Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m, on Nov. 10, at the Lockport Senior Center, 33 Ontario St., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and on Nov. 18, at the North Tonawanda Senior Center, 110 Goundry St., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Voccio to lead foliage walk
Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio will lead a fall foliage hikes along the Niagara River Gorge on Saturday, Oct. 22, follow the rim of the Gorge from Whirlpool State Park to Devils Hole State Park and back. Depart from the main shelter of Whirlpool State Park at 10 a.m.
Both hikes are about three miles round trip and should take less than two hours. People in decent physical condition should be able to handle these hikes.
If you have any questions please call Chris at 716-696-0086.
