Black health wellness event today
The Niagara Falls (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated will hold a Black Family Wellness Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Harry F. Abate Elementary School, 1625 Lockport St. The event is aimed at addressing health disparities such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, that negatively impact the health and quality of life for many in the Black community.
The local event is a part of The Links, Incorporated’s inaugural nationwide Black Family Wellness Expos being held across the country on Saturday, which aims to leverage its entire membership in the effort to improve health outcomes for Black families.
There will also be several food trucks on hand, including Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles, Caribbean Flava and Fried Dough Truck.
Participating organizations include:
• Alzheimer’s Association
• American Red Cross
• Community Health Center of Niagara
• Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County
• Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative
• Kidney Foundation of WNY
• Kidney Health Together
• NFMMC-P3 Center for Teens, Moms & Kids
• Niagara County Department of Health
• Niagara Falls City School District
• Niagara University Levesque Institute
• Roswell Park Institute
• St. Mary’s Hospital
The Family Wellness Expo contributes to The Links National Wellness Expos effort to raise awareness about conditions that shorten or impact the quality of life for those in the Black community. The entire Black family is included, from infant to senior citizen. Some of the issues the Family Wellness Expo will address include: topics could include: pre-natal and newborn issues; maternal health; breast and prostate cancer awareness; kidney disease; heart health; blood donations; organ/tissue donor awareness/signup; dental health; mental health awareness and resources; aging; dementia; and more.
Falls Education Foundation hosting dinner
At 5 p.m. on May 3, the Niagara Falls Education Foundation will hold its annual Scholarship & Alumni Recognition Dinner at Antonio's Banquet & Conference Center, 7708 Niagara Falls Blvd.
The 2023 dinner will honor Distinguished Alumni Russell Petrozzi, the vice president of Capital Cleaners, LSHS 1975, and Emerging Leader Sanquin Starks, NFHS 2001.
The Foundation ensures athletic and educational programs are provided to students in the Niagara Falls City School District, and provides scholarships to NFHS Seniors. Alumni and volunteers work throughout the year to raise funds to provide opportunities for students and future leaders. Alumni and businesses support the Foundation through their personal and corporate contributions.
Contact Judie Glaser at 425.2966 or jglaserpr@gmail.com for ticket information.
Figure Skating club hosting event
The Niagara University Club Figure Skating is hosting their first show and open skate on March 30.
The show will range from graceful figure skating programs to humorous comical performances. Admission to this event is free and open skate will cost $3 per person. Event being held at Dwyer Arena on the NU campus starting at 5 p.m.
