Kidz ‘N’ Kites finds new location
The Niagara County Youth Bureau and Niagara County Department of Social Services has announced the 24th annual Kidz ‘N’ Kites event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 17 at North Tonawanda’s Gratwick Riverside Park. The first 500 youth will receive a free T-shirt, hot-dog lunch and kite.
Gratwick Park is the home of Great Lakes Kitefliers, featured guests of the event, and will bring a steady breeze off the Niagara River for kites to fly.
Youth Bureau Director Ben Bunker said the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office will provide car seat safety checks while Niagara PAL will be cooking up the hot dog lunches.
Each youth will also receive giveaway coupons to local restaurants and be in the small and grand prize raffles to be drawn. Entertainment will be provided by Nels Ross from Injest Inc, who has showcased his juggling magic for over 25 years.
