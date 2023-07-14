NU official to serve on national council
Niagara University’s Office of Violence Prevention and Education was established in March 2022 with a three-year, $300,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women (OVW). Since then, it has distinguished itself both on campus and in the larger community for its effective violence prevention programs and has been noticed by national organizations that are involved in the OVW’s efforts. Recently, program director Emily Pike was invited to share her experiences and best practices as a member of an advisory council for Alteristic, an OVW technical assistance provider.
Pike, along with 10 of her colleagues, will provide guidance for Alteristic as it builds and enhances resources to assist first-cycle and continuation grantees in successfully implementing their own OVW grant-funded projects that respond to and address sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking (DVDVSAS).
“This opportunity allows Niagara University to be a part of the larger national conversation on sexual violence prevention efforts in higher education,” Pike said. “Over the past two years, the Office of Violence Prevention & Education has made an incredibly positive impact both on our campus and in our local community. I look forward to working with my colleagues across the country to continue this work and enhance prevention programming for all OVW grantees.”
The OVPE, which is part of the university’s Student Affairs sector, focuses on awareness and prevention of gender-based violence.
July 4th DWI campaign results announced
Over the July 4th weekend, law enforcement agencies from all over Niagara County participated in a coordinated effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives.
Beginning July 1 and ending on July 5, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, as well as law enforcement agencies across Niagara County, including Lewiston Police Department, Lockport Police Department, Middleport Police Department, Niagara Falls Police Department, New York State Police, and North Tonawanda Police Department, concentrated their efforts on DWI enforcement. Their activity resulted in 57 traffic stops, leading to 3 DWI arrests, 3 DWAI(drugs) arrests, 3 other traffic arrests, and 67 vehicle and traffic violations.
While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the number of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.
Barn cats available for adoption
Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group currently has over a dozen cats that are considered “barn quality cats”. These cats prefer to live in an indoor/outdoor setting rather than being indoor only. Due to their skittish or shy personalities, they have remained at Ten Lives Club’s main shelter for some time.
Every cat is up to Ten Lives Club’s vetting standards: combo tested (FIV and FeLV), given a rabies and distemper vaccine, de-wormed, flea treated, spayed/neutered and microchipped. Every cat deserves a loving home, no matter their disposition. Applicants must have some type of shelter for the cat to come and go from (garage, barn, etc). Ten Lives Club volunteers can help set up the cat(s) in their new environment so they are properly acquainted with the property.
Each cat will come with a 6 month supply of food, cat litter and as a thank you, the individual will receive a $75 gift card to a local pet store. For more information on the process, please call Ten Lives Club shelter at (716)-646-5577 ext. 5.
